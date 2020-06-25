All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1305 S Corona Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1305 S Corona Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:15 PM

1305 S Corona Street

1305 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1305 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite 4BD, 2BA West Wash Park Home with Finished Basement and Fenced Back Yard - Live steps from Wash Park! Hardwood floors throughout, bonus living den off the kitchen with heated floors, and large finished basement with extra living room. Patio out back with a fenced back yard. Just three blocks from South Pearl Street, home to some of Denver's top restaurants and shopping options. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $60 monthly water/sewer fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4152933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 S Corona Street have any available units?
1305 S Corona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 S Corona Street have?
Some of 1305 S Corona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 S Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 S Corona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 S Corona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 S Corona Street is pet friendly.
Does 1305 S Corona Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 S Corona Street offers parking.
Does 1305 S Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 S Corona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 S Corona Street have a pool?
No, 1305 S Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 S Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 S Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 S Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 S Corona Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University