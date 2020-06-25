1305 S Corona Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exquisite 4BD, 2BA West Wash Park Home with Finished Basement and Fenced Back Yard - Live steps from Wash Park! Hardwood floors throughout, bonus living den off the kitchen with heated floors, and large finished basement with extra living room. Patio out back with a fenced back yard. Just three blocks from South Pearl Street, home to some of Denver's top restaurants and shopping options. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $60 monthly water/sewer fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE4152933)