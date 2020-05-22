All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

1302 Winona Ct

1302 Winona Court · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Winona Court, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Available 11/20/19 Fully Renovated Townhome Near Light Rail - Property Id: 170154

Live in this fully renovated space! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath town home 4 blocks from Sloan's lake and 7 minute walk to Sheridan Light Rail Station. Close to restaurants & movie theater. Great walk-ability!

Good for a roommate, individual or small family.
Open to short term lease.

Central heat & air conditioning,
Private outdoor space,
1 off street parking spot (plenty of parking on street).
In unit washer & dryer,
Gas stove,
Dishwasher,
Hardwood floors, Bedrooms carpeted
Cats (2 max) & Dogs (up to 50 lbs) allowed for $50 extra/month.
Everything brand new!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170154p
Property Id 170154

(RLNE5264501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Winona Ct have any available units?
1302 Winona Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Winona Ct have?
Some of 1302 Winona Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Winona Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Winona Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Winona Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Winona Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Winona Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Winona Ct offers parking.
Does 1302 Winona Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Winona Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Winona Ct have a pool?
No, 1302 Winona Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Winona Ct have accessible units?
No, 1302 Winona Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Winona Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Winona Ct has units with dishwashers.

