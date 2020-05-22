1302 Winona Ct

Amenities

Available 11/20/19 Fully Renovated Townhome Near Light Rail - Property Id: 170154



Live in this fully renovated space! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath town home 4 blocks from Sloan's lake and 7 minute walk to Sheridan Light Rail Station. Close to restaurants & movie theater. Great walk-ability!



Good for a roommate, individual or small family.

Open to short term lease.



Central heat & air conditioning,

Private outdoor space,

1 off street parking spot (plenty of parking on street).

In unit washer & dryer,

Gas stove,

Dishwasher,

Hardwood floors, Bedrooms carpeted

Cats (2 max) & Dogs (up to 50 lbs) allowed for $50 extra/month.

Everything brand new!

