1302 Winona Ct

Amenities
Available 11/20/19 Fully Renovated Townhome Near Light Rail - Property Id: 170154
Live in this fully renovated space! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath town home 4 blocks from Sloan's lake and 7 minute walk to Sheridan Light Rail Station. Close to restaurants & movie theater. Great walk-ability!
Good for a roommate, individual or small family.
Open to short term lease.
Central heat & air conditioning,
Private outdoor space,
1 off street parking spot (plenty of parking on street).
In unit washer & dryer,
Gas stove,
Dishwasher,
Hardwood floors, Bedrooms carpeted
Cats (2 max) & Dogs (up to 50 lbs) allowed for $50 extra/month.
Everything brand new!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170154p
Property Id 170154
(RLNE5264501)