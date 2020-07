Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in 4-plex for rent just down the street from Sloan's Lake. Short walking distance to all popular amenities in the Sloan's Lake area. Bike paths, restaurants, boutiques, bus lines, and more.



$1050/month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Extra deposit for pets.



For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at pamela@woodruffpm.com or 720-789-8981.