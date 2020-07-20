Amenities

1300 S Holly St. Available 05/01/19 Contemporary Ranch in Virginia Village - Cool, quiet and contemporary ranch in Virginia Village. Located on a gorgeous oversized, fenced lot. Nestled amongst soaring trees. The interior of the home is nicely updated with hardwood floors, granite counters, beautiful kitchen cabinets with pot lighting, stainless appliances & fresh paint throughout. The main level consists of a bright west-facing living room with a large picture window. The basement is finished with the 3rd bedroom, large secondary recreation area, and a 4th non-conforming bedroom/study/or just plenty of storage, laundry area (washer & dryer included), and a second bath. This is a beautiful and well maintained home.



No Cats Allowed



