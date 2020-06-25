All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

1300 Pennsylvania St

1300 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

1300 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fbd408401d ----
Renovations are complete and this loft is ready for new tenants. Updates include a brand new kitchen and updated bathroom for this Historic Loft available in the heart of Capitol Hill. The great open floor plan leaves a blank canvas for an office set up, or loft style living. Freshly finished concrete floors, large windows, vaulted ceilings and exposed brick. Kitchen features large open island, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. Brand new cabinets, pendant lights, and plenty of outlets including USB ports for powering up. Bathroom features large walk-in shower with new tile, rain shower faucet. Unit also includes Air Conditioning.

The Penn Garage Loft historic building features some very convenient fellow tenants - Pablo\'s Coffee and SubCulture Sub Shop featuring Subs, Salads, Cocktails and Beer, and a great outdoor patio in front of the building. Just blocks from Downtown, this loft is in the heart of all the action.

Important Details: Unit and Building do not have Laundry services. Unit does not include parking. Rent includes Water, Trash and Sewer. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras. Pet Friendly.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

A/C
Concrete Floors
Exposed Brick
Historic Building
Loft Style Living
Renovated
Vaulted Ceilings
Walk In Shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Pennsylvania St have any available units?
1300 Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 1300 Pennsylvania St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Pennsylvania St offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Pennsylvania St offers parking.
Does 1300 Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 1300 Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 1300 Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Pennsylvania St has units with dishwashers.
