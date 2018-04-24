All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1300 Ogden Street #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1300 Ogden Street #305
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

1300 Ogden Street #305

1300 North Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1300 North Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Brand New Beautiful Modern Condo with 2 Garage Parking Spaces - Move-In Special!!! Stunning Condo in brand new building! Last available unit in the building! Ready to move in now! Great setup for roommates!

This spacious brand new two bedroom, two bathroom spacious unit features an open kitchen and living area. Private bedrooms with large closets provide ample space. The unit also features an office or study area with sliding glass door dividers for additional privacy. The beautiful wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, extra storage closets, and Nest thermostat control for heat and air conditioning are all bonus features in this beautiful unit. Private balcony directly off the living room offers stunning views of the city. Two reserved garage parking spaces are included. Pets accepted with an additional $300 deposit and $30 per month pet rent.

Transitional open living, distinctive finishes, pristine views of Denver's Capitol and the Rocky Mountains, rooftop entertaining including a shared grill and other amenities including large storage facilities. Centrally located to restaurants, shopping, downtown, and the new Carla Madison Recreation Center.

1 year lease. Rent includes building provided internet. Renter's Liability Insurance required, $100 Administrative fee due at lease signing. Contact Janet @ SHOCKCOR INC. at 720-937-7754 or jchapple@shockcor.com to schedule a showing. Appointments are preferred Monday thru Friday.

(RLNE4228093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have any available units?
1300 Ogden Street #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have?
Some of 1300 Ogden Street #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Ogden Street #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Ogden Street #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Ogden Street #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Ogden Street #305 is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Ogden Street #305 does offer parking.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Ogden Street #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have a pool?
No, 1300 Ogden Street #305 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have accessible units?
No, 1300 Ogden Street #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Ogden Street #305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Ogden Street #305 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University