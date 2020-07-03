All apartments in Denver
1298 Meade St

1298 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

1298 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/293b80700a ---- These 16 brand-new studios and 1-bedrooms are just minutes from downtown Denver, and walkable to Sloan&rsquo;s Lake, Knox Street station, Seedstock Brewery, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The apartments feature their own washer/dryer, full designer kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, plus a private balcony in select units. There&rsquo;s reserved off-street parking, and 2 pets are allowed, with 65-lb weight limit each for each pet. The West Colfax neighborhood is just west of Downtown, and features the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Sloans Tap & Burger, and the beautiful Sloans Lake Park. Nearby eateries include Rupert's, Coda Coffee, US Thai, and Even Stevens Sandwiches. Take the light rail and be at Union Station in just 10 minutes.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
