All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20

1285 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1285 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Cap Hill Apartment - Property Id: 214883

I am moving out of this apartment in preparation to buy a house. This is a great location in the heart of Denver with all of the attractions you'll need. It's rare to have a top floor unit come available in this building!

I'm looking for a sublet to take over March 1 through June 30 , with the opportunity to continue your lease should you like come June. The move in date is flexible but am looking at the window of February 28 - March 5, 2020.
We can discuss further if you're interested.
All paperwork will go through the Cornerstone Management, which I will put you in touch with the leasing manager.

Rent is $1,215/month and utilities (gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash) are a flat fee at $60/month.

Please reach out with any questions.

Building Features:
Smoke-Free Building
On-site Laundry
Free Shared WiFi
Pet Allowed
Hardwood Floors
Gas Stove
Secure Bike Storage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214883
Property Id 214883

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5509262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 have any available units?
1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 have?
Some of 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 currently offering any rent specials?
1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 is pet friendly.
Does 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 offer parking?
No, 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 does not offer parking.
Does 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 have a pool?
No, 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 does not have a pool.
Does 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 have accessible units?
No, 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University