1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20

Amenities
Cap Hill Apartment - Property Id: 214883
I am moving out of this apartment in preparation to buy a house. This is a great location in the heart of Denver with all of the attractions you'll need. It's rare to have a top floor unit come available in this building!
I'm looking for a sublet to take over March 1 through June 30 , with the opportunity to continue your lease should you like come June. The move in date is flexible but am looking at the window of February 28 - March 5, 2020.
We can discuss further if you're interested.
All paperwork will go through the Cornerstone Management, which I will put you in touch with the leasing manager.
Rent is $1,215/month and utilities (gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash) are a flat fee at $60/month.
Please reach out with any questions.
Building Features:
Smoke-Free Building
On-site Laundry
Free Shared WiFi
Pet Allowed
Hardwood Floors
Gas Stove
Secure Bike Storage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214883
Property Id 214883
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5509262)