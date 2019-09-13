1285 N Clarkson St. APT 20

Amenities

Cap Hill Apartment - Property Id: 214883



I am moving out of this apartment in preparation to buy a house. This is a great location in the heart of Denver with all of the attractions you'll need. It's rare to have a top floor unit come available in this building!



I'm looking for a sublet to take over March 1 through June 30 , with the opportunity to continue your lease should you like come June. The move in date is flexible but am looking at the window of February 28 - March 5, 2020.

We can discuss further if you're interested.

All paperwork will go through the Cornerstone Management, which I will put you in touch with the leasing manager.



Rent is $1,215/month and utilities (gas, electricity, water, sewer, trash) are a flat fee at $60/month.



Please reach out with any questions.



Building Features:

Smoke-Free Building

On-site Laundry

Free Shared WiFi

Pet Allowed

Hardwood Floors

Gas Stove

Secure Bike Storage

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214883

No Pets Allowed



