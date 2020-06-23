All apartments in Denver
1285 Albion St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1285 Albion St.

1285 North Albion Street
Location

1285 North Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/224e0cf00f ----
Meet Concept on Albion -- fully-renovated, modern apartments that are sure to turn your head.

From the sculptural balcony accents to the designer lighting and hardwood floors, every aspect has been lovingly curated. The kitchens are new, with granite countertops and stainless appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Other thoughtful details include energy-efficient windows, air conditioning, wireless internet and reserved parking (both covered and uncovered).
Hale is a nice residential neighborhood located just east of Colorado Blvd. Favorite nearby restaurants include Snooze, Anthony\'s Pizza and Falafel King, as well as Denver\'s very-first Trader Joe\'s. Cherry Creek shopping district is a short drive away, as are City Park and the Rose Medical Complex.

24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Air Conditioner
Completely Renovated
Contemporary Wall Colors
Controlled Access
Designer Lighting
Dining Counter
Energy Efficient Windows
Granite Countertops
Pets Allowed
Private Balcony (Select Units)
Recycling Services
Reserved Parking
Stainless Appliances
Tile Backsplashes
Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Albion St. have any available units?
1285 Albion St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Albion St. have?
Some of 1285 Albion St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Albion St. currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Albion St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Albion St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Albion St. is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Albion St. offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Albion St. does offer parking.
Does 1285 Albion St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Albion St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Albion St. have a pool?
No, 1285 Albion St. does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Albion St. have accessible units?
No, 1285 Albion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Albion St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 Albion St. has units with dishwashers.
