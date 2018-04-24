All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1259 Osceola St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1259 Osceola St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1259 Osceola St

1259 North Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1259 North Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1259 Osceola St Available 01/23/19 2BD, 1BA Home with Yard and 2-Car Garage, Walk to Sloan's Lake - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,640
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: detached two-car garage, carport, and additional off-street parking
LEASE TERM: negotiable

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3754141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Osceola St have any available units?
1259 Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 Osceola St have?
Some of 1259 Osceola St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Osceola St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Osceola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Osceola St is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Osceola St offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Osceola St does offer parking.
Does 1259 Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 Osceola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Osceola St have a pool?
No, 1259 Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 1259 Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 Osceola St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University