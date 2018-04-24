Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1259 Osceola St Available 01/23/19 2BD, 1BA Home with Yard and 2-Car Garage, Walk to Sloan's Lake - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,640

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: detached two-car garage, carport, and additional off-street parking

LEASE TERM: negotiable



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two pets are negotiable.

*There is a $40 monthly utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE3754141)