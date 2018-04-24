Amenities
1259 Osceola St Available 01/23/19 2BD, 1BA Home with Yard and 2-Car Garage, Walk to Sloan's Lake - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,640
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: detached two-car garage, carport, and additional off-street parking
LEASE TERM: negotiable
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to two pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE3754141)