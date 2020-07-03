1255 Race Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed parking coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7da3dd80c6 ---- Tyler Park Apartments are located just a block from beautiful Cheesman Park in central Denver. These apartments have hardwood floors (select units), air conditioning, and laundry on-site. Limited reserved parking is available, and 2 cats are allowed (no dogs). Prices with (**) indicate an income-restricted rate. Please contact us to see if you qualify. The Cheesman Park neighborhood is centrally located, within walking distance to local restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby you’ll find Lik’s Ice Cream, Dazbog Coffee, Shells and Sauce, Sienna Wine Bar, Wildflowers gift shop and Tattered Cover Bookstore. And it’s just a short bike ride to Whole Foods in Capitol Hill, and the great stretch of businesses along 17th Avenue.