Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1255 Emerson St
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

1255 Emerson St

1255 North Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1255 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af2f7320b0 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Large One Bedroom Unit in Capitol Hill! Has a Sun-room/Office! -Functional kitchen with lots of cabinetry -Hardwood flooring -4 grocery stores within short walking distance 1255 Emerson Street 12-Month Lease $1150 Rent $75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) OR $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Emerson St have any available units?
1255 Emerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Emerson St have?
Some of 1255 Emerson St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Emerson St currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Emerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Emerson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Emerson St is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Emerson St offer parking?
No, 1255 Emerson St does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Emerson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Emerson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Emerson St have a pool?
No, 1255 Emerson St does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Emerson St have accessible units?
No, 1255 Emerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Emerson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Emerson St does not have units with dishwashers.

