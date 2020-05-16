1254 Dahlia St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cozy tree-lined street in the centrally located neighborhood of Mayfair. Lovingly maintained home with a wonderful fenced in yard with covered patio. Large 2 car garage with extra outdoor parking spots. Bright and cheery home with newer windows, hardwood floors throughout the home, ceiling fans, washer and dryer included. Walk to the nearby Belleview Park, or with a bike score of 80, ride to some nearby restaurants and grab breakfast at Snooze or go shopping at Sprouts!. This one-story home has 1,237 Square Feet and everything is lovely!

Standard Application process includes background and credit check. $25.00 per adult non refundable. Pet policy- Dog is negotiable.

Contact Linda Miller, Peaks to Plains Property Management 303-994-2689 303-221-7772