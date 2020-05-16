All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

1254 Dahlia St

1254 Dahlia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1254 Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cozy tree-lined street in the centrally located neighborhood of Mayfair. Lovingly maintained home with a wonderful fenced in yard with covered patio. Large 2 car garage with extra outdoor parking spots. Bright and cheery home with newer windows, hardwood floors throughout the home, ceiling fans, washer and dryer included. Walk to the nearby Belleview Park, or with a bike score of 80, ride to some nearby restaurants and grab breakfast at Snooze or go shopping at Sprouts!. This one-story home has 1,237 Square Feet and everything is lovely!
Standard Application process includes background and credit check. $25.00 per adult non refundable. Pet policy- Dog is negotiable.
Contact Linda Miller, Peaks to Plains Property Management 303-994-2689 303-221-7772

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Dahlia St have any available units?
1254 Dahlia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 Dahlia St have?
Some of 1254 Dahlia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 Dahlia St currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Dahlia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Dahlia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1254 Dahlia St is pet friendly.
Does 1254 Dahlia St offer parking?
Yes, 1254 Dahlia St does offer parking.
Does 1254 Dahlia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1254 Dahlia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Dahlia St have a pool?
No, 1254 Dahlia St does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Dahlia St have accessible units?
No, 1254 Dahlia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Dahlia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 Dahlia St does not have units with dishwashers.
