1250 North Humboldt South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities business center elevator gym pool garage

Available Now. This is a beautiful recently remodeled unit in a manager on-site secured building with elevator. Located on the 8th floor and has multiple large windows allows a great view of Cheesman Park and lets in abundant light. Two separate living areas. New carpet throughout, granite, storage unit in the garage, 1 garage space. Washer/dryer in the building. As a resident at this property, you get access to the picturesque indoor pool, gym, and business center. Nearby: Cheesman Park, City Park, and everything downtown. Tenant responsible for electric. OWNER pays HOA, water, trash, and gas. Deposit equal to 1 months rent. No pets. Apps $55/adult. Owner open to a longer-term 1/2/3 year lease. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery