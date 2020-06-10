All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1250 North Humboldt South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1250 North Humboldt South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1250 North Humboldt South

1250 North Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1250 North Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
pool
garage
Available Now. This is a beautiful recently remodeled unit in a manager on-site secured building with elevator. Located on the 8th floor and has multiple large windows allows a great view of Cheesman Park and lets in abundant light. Two separate living areas. New carpet throughout, granite, storage unit in the garage, 1 garage space. Washer/dryer in the building. As a resident at this property, you get access to the picturesque indoor pool, gym, and business center. Nearby: Cheesman Park, City Park, and everything downtown. Tenant responsible for electric. OWNER pays HOA, water, trash, and gas. Deposit equal to 1 months rent. No pets. Apps $55/adult. Owner open to a longer-term 1/2/3 year lease. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 North Humboldt South have any available units?
1250 North Humboldt South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 North Humboldt South have?
Some of 1250 North Humboldt South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 North Humboldt South currently offering any rent specials?
1250 North Humboldt South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 North Humboldt South pet-friendly?
No, 1250 North Humboldt South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1250 North Humboldt South offer parking?
Yes, 1250 North Humboldt South does offer parking.
Does 1250 North Humboldt South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 North Humboldt South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 North Humboldt South have a pool?
Yes, 1250 North Humboldt South has a pool.
Does 1250 North Humboldt South have accessible units?
No, 1250 North Humboldt South does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 North Humboldt South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 North Humboldt South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University