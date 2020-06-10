1250 North Humboldt South

Amenities
Available Now. This is a beautiful recently remodeled unit in a manager on-site secured building with elevator. Located on the 8th floor and has multiple large windows allows a great view of Cheesman Park and lets in abundant light. Two separate living areas. New carpet throughout, granite, storage unit in the garage, 1 garage space. Washer/dryer in the building. As a resident at this property, you get access to the picturesque indoor pool, gym, and business center. Nearby: Cheesman Park, City Park, and everything downtown. Tenant responsible for electric. OWNER pays HOA, water, trash, and gas. Deposit equal to 1 months rent. No pets. Apps $55/adult. Owner open to a longer-term 1/2/3 year lease. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery