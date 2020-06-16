1250 Humboldt Street - 801

Amenities
Check out the Virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com (seriously, do it!)
Pets on case by case basis.
Million Dollar Views of Mountains, Downtown, or Park from all three bedrooms!
-Located directly adjacent to Cheesman Park, this condo is city living at it's best with a great urban vibe; only minutes from downtown.
-Top quality remodel from top to bottom with contemporary finishes:
All new kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, carpet, paint, white-washed wood floors and more.
-HUGE enclosed patio/sunroom facing the panoramic Mountain/Downtown views; operable windows allow for an open feeling in summer, weather protection in winter.
-Master suite features his & hers closets and a private patio.
-Great office/third bedroom also has private patio overlooking the park.
-Underground, secured garage parking space.
-Well managed, secure building with indoor pool, party room and a gym. Guest parking lot directly across the street, guest suite in building and updated common areas. Retail and restaurants minutes away.
-Walk across the park to the summer concerts at the Botanic Gardens!