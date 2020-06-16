All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1250 Humboldt Street - 801.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1250 Humboldt Street - 801
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:27 PM

1250 Humboldt Street - 801

1250 Humboldt Street · (720) 580-1051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1250 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
guest suite
Check out the Virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com (seriously, do it!)

Pets on case by case basis.

Million Dollar Views of Mountains, Downtown, or Park from all three bedrooms!

-Located directly adjacent to Cheesman Park, this condo is city living at it's best with a great urban vibe; only minutes from downtown.

-Top quality remodel from top to bottom with contemporary finishes:
All new kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, carpet, paint, white-washed wood floors and more.

-HUGE enclosed patio/sunroom facing the panoramic Mountain/Downtown views; operable windows allow for an open feeling in summer, weather protection in winter.

-Master suite features his & hers closets and a private patio.

-Great office/third bedroom also has private patio overlooking the park.

-Underground, secured garage parking space.

-Well managed, secure building with indoor pool, party room and a gym. Guest parking lot directly across the street, guest suite in building and updated common areas. Retail and restaurants minutes away.

-Walk across the park to the summer concerts at the Botanic Gardens!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 have any available units?
1250 Humboldt Street - 801 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 have?
Some of 1250 Humboldt Street - 801's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Humboldt Street - 801 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 does offer parking.
Does 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 has a pool.
Does 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 have accessible units?
No, 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Humboldt Street - 801 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1250 Humboldt Street - 801?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity