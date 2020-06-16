1250 Humboldt Street - 801

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool garage guest parking guest suite

Check out the Virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com (seriously, do it!)



Pets on case by case basis.



Million Dollar Views of Mountains, Downtown, or Park from all three bedrooms!



-Located directly adjacent to Cheesman Park, this condo is city living at it's best with a great urban vibe; only minutes from downtown.



-Top quality remodel from top to bottom with contemporary finishes:

All new kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, carpet, paint, white-washed wood floors and more.



-HUGE enclosed patio/sunroom facing the panoramic Mountain/Downtown views; operable windows allow for an open feeling in summer, weather protection in winter.



-Master suite features his & hers closets and a private patio.



-Great office/third bedroom also has private patio overlooking the park.



-Underground, secured garage parking space.



-Well managed, secure building with indoor pool, party room and a gym. Guest parking lot directly across the street, guest suite in building and updated common areas. Retail and restaurants minutes away.



-Walk across the park to the summer concerts at the Botanic Gardens!