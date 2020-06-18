All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1240 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1240 Harrison Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1240 Harrison Street

1240 North Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1240 North Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available immediately. Fantastic, sprawling, remodeled brick bungalow in Congress Park. Lives large with its 4 bedrooms (Master Suite with office, 2 main level guest rooms, 1 basement), additional fun guest loft, 3 full baths and finished basement. Home also has fully fenced in yard, Large back deck and stone patio area, covered front patio, oversized 2 car garage with storage room, ceiling fans and evaporative cooler. Updated bathrooms, new dishwasher, washer and dryer, etc. Incredibly convenient location regardless of where you e traveling in the city. Restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation, public transportation, night life... you have it. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO SMOKING, NO GROWING. NO MULTI-ROOMMATE SCENARIO ACCEPTED, NO STUDENT HOUSING. NO SECTION 8. For more details and to schedule a showing, contact Geoff with Woodruff Property Mgmt at 720-924-8980.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Harrison Street have any available units?
1240 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Harrison Street have?
Some of 1240 Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1240 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 1240 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 1240 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 1240 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University