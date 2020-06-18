1240 Harrison Street

Amenities

Available immediately. Fantastic, sprawling, remodeled brick bungalow in Congress Park. Lives large with its 4 bedrooms (Master Suite with office, 2 main level guest rooms, 1 basement), additional fun guest loft, 3 full baths and finished basement. Home also has fully fenced in yard, Large back deck and stone patio area, covered front patio, oversized 2 car garage with storage room, ceiling fans and evaporative cooler. Updated bathrooms, new dishwasher, washer and dryer, etc. Incredibly convenient location regardless of where you e traveling in the city. Restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation, public transportation, night life... you have it. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO SMOKING, NO GROWING. NO MULTI-ROOMMATE SCENARIO ACCEPTED, NO STUDENT HOUSING. NO SECTION 8. For more details and to schedule a showing, contact Geoff with Woodruff Property Mgmt at 720-924-8980.