1235 Washington St
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:04 PM

1235 Washington St

1235 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1235 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a35980903b ---- Beautiful, Studio With Hardwood Floors and Huge Closet! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Beautiful Studio With Hardwood Floors and Huge Closet Studio Apartment 1235 North Washington Street Denver, Colorado 80203 $850.00 Per Month Studio, One Bathroom Apartment Approximately 300 Sq Ft. Available NOW! ?Unit/Property Features? - Hardwood Floors - Centrally Located - Huge Walk In Closet - On-Site Laundry - Electric Included - Street Parking - Secured Entrance - No Pets Please - Big Windows - Ceiling fan ?RATE DETAILS? 1235 North Washington Street Lease Term - 12 Months Rent - $850.00 Per Month Utility Fee - $50.00 Per Month (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric) Security Deposit - $400.00* Application Fee - $45.00 (Per Adult, Non-Refundable) No Pets Please ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. ?Rooms and Interior? (Dimensions) Living Space- 11\' X 14\' Bathroom- 5\' X 5\' Kitchen- 5\' X 4\' Closet- 3\' X 6\' . Hardwood Floors . Open floor plan . Big Walk In Closet ?Kitchen and Bath? . Updated . Refrigerator . Laminate Floors . Shower and Tub . Storage Cabinets ?Utilities and Extras? . No Air-conditioning, Window Units Welcome . Paid Laundry On Site . All Utilities Included ?Building and Surroundings? . Small Building . Secured Entry . Located off 12th and Washington Street . Walking Distance to Coffee Shops and Several Restaurants . Updated Wood Floors . Washer and Dryer On Site ?Lease Terms? . No Pets Please . No Sub-letting . Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas and Electric Included in $40.00 Flat Rate . 12 Month Lease . Street Parking Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

