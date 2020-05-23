All apartments in Denver
1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410

1233 Ogden Street · (303) 668-1036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1233 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy the urban lifestyle in this large 1 bedroom condo on the 4th floor in Capitol Hill. Remodeled kitchen features new refrigerator, new cabinets, butcher block counter tops, and new tile/back splash. Separate dining area leads to family room with cork flooring, AC-room and wood burning fireplace. Ample storage and closets, updated full bathroom, tiled entry, and private west facing balcony with spectacular view of the Denver skyline! Great location on a tree lined street, within walking distance to shops, entertainment, restaurants, grocery stores, near Cheesman Park, Botanical gardens, Cherry Creek and easy access to downtown. Amenities include full-time, live-in resident manager, one reserved off-street parking space, shared laundry room on each floor, club room, exercise equipment. Indoor pool has been renovated. Fenced patio area with gas grill, misters and pergola. Rent includes trash, recycling, baseboard radiator heat. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit. NO CATS. Available July 1st!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have any available units?
1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have?
Some of 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 currently offering any rent specials?
1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 is pet friendly.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 offer parking?
Yes, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 offers parking.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have a pool?
Yes, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 has a pool.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have accessible units?
No, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 N Ogden Street - 1, UNIT 410 has units with dishwashers.
