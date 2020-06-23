All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1222 E 16th Ave.
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

1222 E 16th Ave.

1222 East 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Denver
City Park West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1222 East 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1aa3e1803a ---- What happens when you mix classic turn-of-the-century architecture with modern finishes? An apartment worthy of French praise. The Lafayette has been newly remodeled with new kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and designer flooring, while maintaining the vintage millwork, high ceilings, and arched doorways of its 1905 origins. The Lafayette offers a variety of floor plans, from studios to 3 bedrooms. And ooh la-la, the outdoor courtyard is perfect for grilling, hanging out, or having ?un petit cafe? (otherwise known as a cup of coffee). The Lafayette?s location in the Uptown neighborhood makes it easy to walk almost anywhere ? restaurants, music venues, parks, and more. One block north of Colfax, The Lafayette sits in the heart of Uptown between North Capitol Hill and City Park West neighborhoods. Walk, bike or take public transit to unlimited nearby entertainment options including dining, drinking, music venues, parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 E 16th Ave. have any available units?
1222 E 16th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 E 16th Ave. have?
Some of 1222 E 16th Ave.'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 E 16th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 E 16th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 E 16th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1222 E 16th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1222 E 16th Ave. offer parking?
No, 1222 E 16th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1222 E 16th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 E 16th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 E 16th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1222 E 16th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1222 E 16th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1222 E 16th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 E 16th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 E 16th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
