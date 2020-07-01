1213 North Gaylord Street

Amenities
Stunning, Updated Victorian Home 2 Blocks from Cheeseman park!
AVAILABILITY DATE: January 01, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 dog or cat considered with additional deposit
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Beautifully updated throughout
* 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms
* Large kitchen with granite countertops and loads of cabinet space
* Converted garage space with A/C, heat and electrical
* Just blocks from Uptown and Cheeseman Park
* Walkability to Whole Foods, restaurants and more
* Large back deck
* Heated bathroom floors
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Sprinkler system
GARAGE/PARKING: Parking Space in back
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD:
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 in summer, $70 in winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*