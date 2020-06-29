1210 E Colfax Ave #307

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Historic Colonnade Lofts Building in Downtown Denver. Updated kitchen with beautiful molding and exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer, private balcony, garage, and a basement, blocks from Cheeseman Park, 17th Ave uptown restaurants, public transportation, Fillmore and Ogden Theatres, 4 sushi restaurants and many more!



-Move-in special! $200.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887776)