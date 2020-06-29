All apartments in Denver
1210 E Colfax Ave #307

1210 East Colfax Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

1210 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 307 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Historic Colonnade Lofts Building in Downtown Denver. Updated kitchen with beautiful molding and exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer, private balcony, garage, and a basement, blocks from Cheeseman Park, 17th Ave uptown restaurants, public transportation, Fillmore and Ogden Theatres, 4 sushi restaurants and many more!

-Move-in special! $200.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 have any available units?
1210 E Colfax Ave #307 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 have?
Some of 1210 E Colfax Ave #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 currently offering any rent specials?
1210 E Colfax Ave #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 is pet friendly.
Does 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 offer parking?
Yes, 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 offers parking.
Does 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 have a pool?
No, 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 does not have a pool.
Does 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 have accessible units?
No, 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 E Colfax Ave #307 has units with dishwashers.
