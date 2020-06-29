1210 E Colfax Ave #307

Amenities
Historic Colonnade Lofts Building in Downtown Denver. Updated kitchen with beautiful molding and exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer, private balcony, garage, and a basement, blocks from Cheeseman Park, 17th Ave uptown restaurants, public transportation, Fillmore and Ogden Theatres, 4 sushi restaurants and many more!
-Move-in special! $200.00 off your 1st full month's rent!
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5887776)