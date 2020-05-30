All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

1204 S Lincoln St

1204 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1204 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1204 S Lincoln St Available 02/08/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in Platt Park! - Platt Park location adjacent to vibrant shops, restaurants and light rail!

AVAILABLE: 2/8/2020
RENT: $2,150
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,600
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 2-Car Detached Garage
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. NO CATS.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycle, Water/Sewer

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5475228)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 S Lincoln St have any available units?
1204 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 S Lincoln St have?
Some of 1204 S Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
1204 S Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 S Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 1204 S Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 1204 S Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 1204 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 S Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 1204 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 1204 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 1204 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 S Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.

