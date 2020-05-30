Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1204 S Lincoln St Available 02/08/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in Platt Park! - Platt Park location adjacent to vibrant shops, restaurants and light rail!



AVAILABLE: 2/8/2020

RENT: $2,150

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,600

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: 2-Car Detached Garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. NO CATS.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycle, Water/Sewer



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party.



No Cats Allowed



