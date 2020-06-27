All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1202 Corona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1202 Corona St
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

1202 Corona St

1202 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1202 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9273eba062 ---- Must-see 1BR apartment in great Capitol Hill location!! Walk or bike to King Soopers, Snarf\'s Sandwiches, Jelly Cafe, Cheesman Park, and so much more!! ULTRA-FAST WIFI INCLUDED!! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 1202 Corona #4 12-Month Lease $1000 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat) Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use. (ELECTRICITY) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) OR $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1202 Corona #4). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! *approximate square footage *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Corona St have any available units?
1202 Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1202 Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Corona St offer parking?
No, 1202 Corona St does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Corona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Corona St have a pool?
No, 1202 Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Corona St have accessible units?
No, 1202 Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Corona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Corona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Corona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Corona St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University