1201 Columbine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors range Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Columbine East Apartments, in the heart of Congress Park neighborhood, offer 1-bedrooms with hardwood floors, new paint, air conditioning, on-site laundry and wireless internet access. The Congress Park neighborhood is filled with some of Denver's finest architecture and gardens, and features local coffee shops and retailers, including Downpours Coffee, Sienna Wine Bar, Madison Street Grill, Wildflower gift shop, Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream, and Tattered Cover bookstore. Congress Park itself offers an outdoor pool and soccer field, and is several steps away from the Botanic Gardens. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Air Conditioner Disposal Near Cheesman Park Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Wireless Internet