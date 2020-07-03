All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

1201 Columbine Street

1201 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b673a61090 ---- Columbine East Apartments, in the heart of Congress Park neighborhood, offer 1-bedrooms with hardwood floors, new paint, air conditioning, on-site laundry and wireless internet access. The Congress Park neighborhood is filled with some of Denver's finest architecture and gardens, and features local coffee shops and retailers, including Downpours Coffee, Sienna Wine Bar, Madison Street Grill, Wildflower gift shop, Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream, and Tattered Cover bookstore. Congress Park itself offers an outdoor pool and soccer field, and is several steps away from the Botanic Gardens. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Air Conditioner Disposal Near Cheesman Park Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Columbine Street have any available units?
1201 Columbine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Columbine Street have?
Some of 1201 Columbine Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Columbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Columbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Columbine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Columbine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1201 Columbine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Columbine Street offers parking.
Does 1201 Columbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Columbine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Columbine Street have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Columbine Street has a pool.
Does 1201 Columbine Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 Columbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Columbine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Columbine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

