Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1196 North Grant St, Apt 107

1196 Grant Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

1196 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Magnificent, unfurnished, 1 bathroom studio condo property rental in the dynamic Capitol Hill neighborhood in Denver. Amenities include a fitness center, free on-site laundry facility, business center, conference room, and indoor bike storage.

Airy interior features a living room, kitchen, separate bedroom space, and large walk-in closet. The kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The exterior features a private fenced patio with a locked entrance.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electricity, water, sewage, trash, gas, HOA fees, cable, and Internet).

Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.
This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. There is also a $50 registration for HOA (which will be deducted in the security deposit).
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s7QmA3Ceb2y&brand=0

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Civic Center Park, Quality Hill Park, Governors Park, and Cheesman Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 96/100, Transit Score is 80/100, and Bike Score is 97/100. This is a Walker and Biker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car with Excellent Transit convenient for trips.

(RLNE5730472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 have any available units?
1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 have?
Some of 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 currently offering any rent specials?
1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 is pet friendly.
Does 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 offer parking?
No, 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 does not offer parking.
Does 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 have a pool?
No, 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 does not have a pool.
Does 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 have accessible units?
No, 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1196 North Grant St, Apt 107 has units with dishwashers.
