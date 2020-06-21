1196 North Grant St, Apt 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access

Magnificent, unfurnished, 1 bathroom studio condo property rental in the dynamic Capitol Hill neighborhood in Denver. Amenities include a fitness center, free on-site laundry facility, business center, conference room, and indoor bike storage.



Airy interior features a living room, kitchen, separate bedroom space, and large walk-in closet. The kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The exterior features a private fenced patio with a locked entrance.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electricity, water, sewage, trash, gas, HOA fees, cable, and Internet).



Additional Details:

On-street parking is available.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. There is also a $50 registration for HOA (which will be deducted in the security deposit).

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s7QmA3Ceb2y&brand=0



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Civic Center Park, Quality Hill Park, Governors Park, and Cheesman Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 96/100, Transit Score is 80/100, and Bike Score is 97/100. This is a Walker and Biker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car with Excellent Transit convenient for trips.



