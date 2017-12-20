1188 S. Emerson St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

** Excellent location in Wash Park ** - This beautiful piece of Denver history features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and an additional family room/office . You'll love the beautiful cased openings, original hardwood floors and large kitchen. It also has a cozy front porch, large fenced in backyard and a detached 1-car garage. It's conveniently located 2 blocks from Whole Foods, 2 blocks to the light rail station and 3 blocks to Washington park.



Lease Terms:

*12 month lease

*No section 8

*one small to medium dog OK (additional fees)

*Resident pays ALL Utilities

*Resident must provide renters insurance



No Cats Allowed



