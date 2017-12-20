All apartments in Denver
1188 S. Emerson St.
1188 S. Emerson St.

1188 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1188 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
** Excellent location in Wash Park ** - This beautiful piece of Denver history features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and an additional family room/office . You'll love the beautiful cased openings, original hardwood floors and large kitchen. It also has a cozy front porch, large fenced in backyard and a detached 1-car garage. It's conveniently located 2 blocks from Whole Foods, 2 blocks to the light rail station and 3 blocks to Washington park.

Call us today to view your new home!

Lease Terms:
*12 month lease
*No section 8
*one small to medium dog OK (additional fees)
*Resident pays ALL Utilities
*Resident must provide renters insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4576362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1188 S. Emerson St. have any available units?
1188 S. Emerson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1188 S. Emerson St. have?
Some of 1188 S. Emerson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1188 S. Emerson St. currently offering any rent specials?
1188 S. Emerson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1188 S. Emerson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1188 S. Emerson St. is pet friendly.
Does 1188 S. Emerson St. offer parking?
Yes, 1188 S. Emerson St. does offer parking.
Does 1188 S. Emerson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1188 S. Emerson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1188 S. Emerson St. have a pool?
No, 1188 S. Emerson St. does not have a pool.
Does 1188 S. Emerson St. have accessible units?
No, 1188 S. Emerson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1188 S. Emerson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1188 S. Emerson St. has units with dishwashers.
