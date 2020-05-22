1175 Emerson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

1 Bed/ 1 Bath Unit in the Riviera Apartments in Denver! Close to Cheesman Park in Capitol Hill. This property boasts on-site laundry, a beautiful common courtyard with gas grill and lounge area and a passenger elevator! Unit #206 is a bright, second-floor unit with large, east-facing windows and a large bedroom - this rental also features modern track lighting in the kitchen, spacious closets, and a separate dining space. Underground parking is available for rent through the HOA or there is also street parking available. water, sewer, trash included in rent! Sorry, no pets allowed at this property. Schools: Moore K-8 school, Morey Middle school, East High school.



Pets: No

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher

Additional Features/Amenities: On site laundry, Common courtyard, Gas grill, Lounge area, passenger elevator

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Stormwater (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: On-street parking

School District: Denver County 1



The property will be vacant on August 29th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



