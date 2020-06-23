All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

117 E 2nd Ave

117 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

117 East 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD, 2.5BA Victorian Wash Park Home, with Private Outdoor Space - Located in Denver's most prominent neighborhoods. Built in 1900, this Victorian home features historic details, yet meets modern flare. Each room boasts original charm with stain glass windows and hardwood flooring. Large master bedroom with private fireplace and walk-in closet. Walk to dining and shopping on South Broadway. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One pet is negotiable.
*There is a $50 water, sewer, and trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5037479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 E 2nd Ave have any available units?
117 E 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 E 2nd Ave have?
Some of 117 E 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 E 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 E 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 E 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 E 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 117 E 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 117 E 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 117 E 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 E 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 E 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 117 E 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 117 E 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 E 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 E 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 E 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
