117 E 2nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3BD, 2.5BA Victorian Wash Park Home, with Private Outdoor Space - Located in Denver's most prominent neighborhoods. Built in 1900, this Victorian home features historic details, yet meets modern flare. Each room boasts original charm with stain glass windows and hardwood flooring. Large master bedroom with private fireplace and walk-in closet. Walk to dining and shopping on South Broadway. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One pet is negotiable.

*There is a $50 water, sewer, and trash fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE5037479)