1150 Downing St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7396bc4073 ---- Beautiful, Cozy Studio for Rent in Capitol Hill! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease -$885 Rent -$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400 Security Deposit* -$45 Application Fee (per person) -$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Great Studio! Walking distance to Cheeseman Park! Hardwood Floors! Bike Room! Walk to King Supers, Whole Foods, Dazbog Coffee and so much more! Building -Three floors -Front and back entrance -Located off 11th and Downing Street -Bike room -Wi-Fi throughout building -On street parking (Several lots walking distance to rent from) Unit -Pets Welcome -Open Floor Plan -Large Windows -Hardwood Floors -Laminate Kitchen Floors -Stove AND Oven -Large Closet Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!