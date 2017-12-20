1148 Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS 1BR IN CAPITOL HILL! HARDWOOD FLOORS! A/C! DISHWASHER and GARBAGE DISPOSAL! SMALL, QUIET BUILDING! SEPARATED KITCHEN! CLOSE TO GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE and PARKS! 12-Month Lease $1050 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (Covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) OR $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.