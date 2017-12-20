All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1148 Washington Street
1148 Washington Street

1148 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1148 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83b8633020 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 SPACIOUS 1BR IN CAPITOL HILL! HARDWOOD FLOORS! A/C! DISHWASHER and GARBAGE DISPOSAL! SMALL, QUIET BUILDING! SEPARATED KITCHEN! CLOSE TO GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE and PARKS! 12-Month Lease $1050 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (Covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) OR $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Washington Street have any available units?
1148 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Washington Street have?
Some of 1148 Washington Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1148 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 1148 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1148 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1148 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1148 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
