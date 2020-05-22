11435 E 26th Ave

Amenities

5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath paired home with 2320 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton.



Open Floor Plan with hardwoods throughout Dining area, Kitchen and Great room on the main level. Powder room is also located on the main level.



Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless appliances.



Upstairs level includes the laundry room and 4 bedrooms with 2 baths, including the Master suite.



The finished Basement has one Bedroom, one full Bathroom and a large living area.



2 car attached garage; Fenced in side yard with access from entrance off the Great Room.



Ideal location blocks from the F-15 Pool, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center and 25 Acre Park and Playground.



Close proximity to Bluff Lake Nature Reserve, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Punch Bowl Social, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and 80 Acre Central Park.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available March 13th



