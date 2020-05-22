All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11435 E 26th Ave

11435 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11435 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7acc9840da ----
***Please view WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.***

5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath paired home with 2320 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton.

Open Floor Plan with hardwoods throughout Dining area, Kitchen and Great room on the main level. Powder room is also located on the main level.

Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless appliances.

Upstairs level includes the laundry room and 4 bedrooms with 2 baths, including the Master suite.

The finished Basement has one Bedroom, one full Bathroom and a large living area.

2 car attached garage; Fenced in side yard with access from entrance off the Great Room.

Ideal location blocks from the F-15 Pool, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center and 25 Acre Park and Playground.

Close proximity to Bluff Lake Nature Reserve, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Punch Bowl Social, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and 80 Acre Central Park.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available March 13th

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11435 E 26th Ave have any available units?
11435 E 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 11435 E 26th Ave have?
Some of 11435 E 26th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11435 E 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11435 E 26th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11435 E 26th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11435 E 26th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11435 E 26th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11435 E 26th Ave does offer parking.
Does 11435 E 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11435 E 26th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11435 E 26th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11435 E 26th Ave has a pool.
Does 11435 E 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11435 E 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11435 E 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11435 E 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
