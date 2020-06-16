1125 York St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06717aa0db ---- This charming Denver Square is just steps to the Denver Botanical Gardens. Great space and ceiling height throughout, appropriate renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms. Private and secure backyard provides great space for entertaining. Main level includes 2 fireplaces, study room, large living room, dining space and open kitchen with large island. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, additional bathroom. Basement includes laundry with washer/dryer and a couple of very large storage rooms for your toys and extra stuff. Both off street parking up front and and a garage which could be used for parking or for additional storage. Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek, Cheesman and Congress Parks, great restaurants, shops and nightlife on Colfax. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Pet friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Amazing Location! Large Garage Old World Charm Private Backyard Renovated Kitchen