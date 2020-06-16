All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1125 York St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1125 York St
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:53 AM

1125 York St

1125 North York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1125 North York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06717aa0db ---- This charming Denver Square is just steps to the Denver Botanical Gardens. Great space and ceiling height throughout, appropriate renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms. Private and secure backyard provides great space for entertaining. Main level includes 2 fireplaces, study room, large living room, dining space and open kitchen with large island. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, additional bathroom. Basement includes laundry with washer/dryer and a couple of very large storage rooms for your toys and extra stuff. Both off street parking up front and and a garage which could be used for parking or for additional storage. Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek, Cheesman and Congress Parks, great restaurants, shops and nightlife on Colfax. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Pet friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Amazing Location! Large Garage Old World Charm Private Backyard Renovated Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 York St have any available units?
1125 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 York St have?
Some of 1125 York St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 York St currently offering any rent specials?
1125 York St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 York St is pet friendly.
Does 1125 York St offer parking?
Yes, 1125 York St does offer parking.
Does 1125 York St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 York St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 York St have a pool?
No, 1125 York St does not have a pool.
Does 1125 York St have accessible units?
No, 1125 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 York St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University