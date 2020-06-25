All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1125 N Washington St 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1125 N Washington St 302
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1125 N Washington St 302

1125 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1125 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Unit 302 Available 05/01/19 Capital Hill Condo for Rent - Property Id: 116695

1 bedroom/ 1 bath / 1 off street parking space
NO SMOKING, NO PETS
$1,200.00 a month $1,000.00 security deposit
$50.00 credit check/application fee
1 year lease
gym, elevator, laundry facilities on property, and a small storage unit on first floor
Utilities include: Trash, water
In addition: linen closet, coat closet, and small pantry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116695
Property Id 116695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4849685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 N Washington St 302 have any available units?
1125 N Washington St 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 N Washington St 302 have?
Some of 1125 N Washington St 302's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 N Washington St 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 N Washington St 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 N Washington St 302 pet-friendly?
No, 1125 N Washington St 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1125 N Washington St 302 offer parking?
No, 1125 N Washington St 302 does not offer parking.
Does 1125 N Washington St 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 N Washington St 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 N Washington St 302 have a pool?
No, 1125 N Washington St 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 N Washington St 302 have accessible units?
No, 1125 N Washington St 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 N Washington St 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 N Washington St 302 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University