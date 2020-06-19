All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1121 Albion St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1121 Albion St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

1121 Albion St

1121 Albion Street · (720) 460-8238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1121 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Don't miss this opportunity to reside in one of the most desirable areas in Denver, centrally located in the Hale neighborhood just steps from shopping, dining, parks and hospitals. This updated condo includes a large living room, two spacious bedrooms and a huge outdoor deck with amazing views of the city and mountains. The deck also has access doors from both the living room and master bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors are in all of the rooms. The building includes laundry, outdoor pool, storage and underground garage parking for one car. Dogs and cats approved on a case-by-case basis with additional non-refundable pet deposit. Rent is $1845/month for 36-month lease, $1895/month for 24-month lease and $1995/month for 12-month lease. Security deposit equal to one-months rent, $55 per adult application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee and $7/month credit reporting fee. View a video of the rental by clicking here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VhkCtRTZnBMOihW5DnUxoFpbig1znKtR/view?usp=sharing Please schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/de58eb408b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Albion St have any available units?
1121 Albion St has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Albion St have?
Some of 1121 Albion St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Albion St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Albion St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Albion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Albion St is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Albion St offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Albion St does offer parking.
Does 1121 Albion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Albion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Albion St have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Albion St has a pool.
Does 1121 Albion St have accessible units?
No, 1121 Albion St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Albion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Albion St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1121 Albion St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity