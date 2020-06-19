1121 Albion St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Don't miss this opportunity to reside in one of the most desirable areas in Denver, centrally located in the Hale neighborhood just steps from shopping, dining, parks and hospitals. This updated condo includes a large living room, two spacious bedrooms and a huge outdoor deck with amazing views of the city and mountains. The deck also has access doors from both the living room and master bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors are in all of the rooms. The building includes laundry, outdoor pool, storage and underground garage parking for one car. Dogs and cats approved on a case-by-case basis with additional non-refundable pet deposit. Rent is $1845/month for 36-month lease, $1895/month for 24-month lease and $1995/month for 12-month lease. Security deposit equal to one-months rent, $55 per adult application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee and $7/month credit reporting fee. View a video of the rental by clicking here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VhkCtRTZnBMOihW5DnUxoFpbig1znKtR/view?usp=sharing Please schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/de58eb408b