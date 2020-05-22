All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:58 AM

1112 Roslyn St

1112 Roslyn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New paint and refinished hardwoods throughout home. 3rd Bedroom has a sun room off the back. Large yard with slab parking. Washer and dryer included!

Available now on a lease through May 31, 2020 with 12 month option to renew.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) and an Accredited Member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). CityScape Real Estate, LLC manages property all over the Denver Metro area and outlying suburbs and cities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Roslyn St have any available units?
1112 Roslyn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Roslyn St have?
Some of 1112 Roslyn St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Roslyn St currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Roslyn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Roslyn St pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Roslyn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1112 Roslyn St offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Roslyn St offers parking.
Does 1112 Roslyn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Roslyn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Roslyn St have a pool?
No, 1112 Roslyn St does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Roslyn St have accessible units?
No, 1112 Roslyn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Roslyn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Roslyn St has units with dishwashers.

