1109 West 13th Avenue

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #664138.



**Choose between an 8 month or 18 month lease!**



Spectacular 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rowhouse with 540 square feet in Lincoln Park! This lovely rowhouse has much to offer with wood floors, a brick accent wall, and more! The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include an AC unit in the window, a washer and dryer, and ceiling fans. Relax outside in the fenced yard or on the porch and patio!



There are many options for entertainment within walking distance. It has trails and parks including Lincoln Park, The Civic Center Park, and the Cheery Creek Trail. It is close to the Park n Ride, the Denver Public Library, Coors Field, Sports Authority Field and the Pepsi Center, and many shopping centers. It also has easy access to I-25.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. There is an additional $25/month pet rent per pet.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



