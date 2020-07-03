All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1109 West 13th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 West 13th Avenue

1109 West 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1109 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #664138.

**Choose between an 8 month or 18 month lease!**

Spectacular 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rowhouse with 540 square feet in Lincoln Park! This lovely rowhouse has much to offer with wood floors, a brick accent wall, and more! The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include an AC unit in the window, a washer and dryer, and ceiling fans. Relax outside in the fenced yard or on the porch and patio!

There are many options for entertainment within walking distance. It has trails and parks including Lincoln Park, The Civic Center Park, and the Cheery Creek Trail. It is close to the Park n Ride, the Denver Public Library, Coors Field, Sports Authority Field and the Pepsi Center, and many shopping centers. It also has easy access to I-25.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. There is an additional $25/month pet rent per pet.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

**Choose between an 8 month or 18 month lease!**

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #664138.

Real Property Management Colorado
303-873-rent (RENT)
www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 West 13th Avenue have any available units?
1109 West 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 West 13th Avenue have?
Some of 1109 West 13th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 West 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1109 West 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 West 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 West 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1109 West 13th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1109 West 13th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1109 West 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 West 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 West 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1109 West 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1109 West 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1109 West 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 West 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 West 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

