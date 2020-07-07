All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1105 Monaco Street Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1105 Monaco Street Parkway
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

1105 Monaco Street Parkway

1105 Monaco Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 4BD, 4BA Remodeled Denver Home with Finished Basement and 2-Car Garage - Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r31ZdCIN7y4&feature=youtu.be

Schedule an in-person tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two pets negotiable
*There is a $70 monthly utility fee which covers water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent or $0 deposit option through Rhino (ask Broker for more details)
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (optional)
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4315606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Monaco Street Parkway have any available units?
1105 Monaco Street Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Monaco Street Parkway have?
Some of 1105 Monaco Street Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Monaco Street Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Monaco Street Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Monaco Street Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Monaco Street Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Monaco Street Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Monaco Street Parkway offers parking.
Does 1105 Monaco Street Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Monaco Street Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Monaco Street Parkway have a pool?
No, 1105 Monaco Street Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Monaco Street Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1105 Monaco Street Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Monaco Street Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Monaco Street Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University