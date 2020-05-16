Amenities

Welcome home to the Skylark at 1101 Rosemary Street! Conveniently located in East Denver, this building is a quick 10-minute drive from downtown on beautiful, tree-lined 6th Avenue Parkway. Residents will also enjoy living a short distance from Stapleton shopping center and urban coffee shops, bars and eateries on East Colfax! Unit #4 is located on the second level of the building. All Skylark apartments feature vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, kitchens with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included!), and full-size in-unit washer/dryer. Water/sewer/ trash are all included for an additional $55 monthly fee. Tenants are responsible for setting up gas and electricity in their own name/s. Additional $25/month for grounds maintenance. Free off-street parking! Pets negotiable with an additional $250 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) and $35/month pet rent (per pet). Please note: Base monthly rental prices do not include utility fees, admin fees or electricity. Photos may be of a similar apartment and layout and finishes may vary slightly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.