Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:10 PM

1101 Rosemary Street

1101 Rosemary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Rosemary Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to the Skylark at 1101 Rosemary Street! Conveniently located in East Denver, this building is a quick 10-minute drive from downtown on beautiful, tree-lined 6th Avenue Parkway. Residents will also enjoy living a short distance from Stapleton shopping center and urban coffee shops, bars and eateries on East Colfax! Unit #4 is located on the second level of the building. All Skylark apartments feature vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, kitchens with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included!), and full-size in-unit washer/dryer. Water/sewer/ trash are all included for an additional $55 monthly fee. Tenants are responsible for setting up gas and electricity in their own name/s. Additional $25/month for grounds maintenance. Free off-street parking! Pets negotiable with an additional $250 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) and $35/month pet rent (per pet). Please note: Base monthly rental prices do not include utility fees, admin fees or electricity. Photos may be of a similar apartment and layout and finishes may vary slightly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Rosemary Street have any available units?
1101 Rosemary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Rosemary Street have?
Some of 1101 Rosemary Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Rosemary Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Rosemary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Rosemary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Rosemary Street is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Rosemary Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Rosemary Street offers parking.
Does 1101 Rosemary Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Rosemary Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Rosemary Street have a pool?
No, 1101 Rosemary Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Rosemary Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 Rosemary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Rosemary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Rosemary Street has units with dishwashers.
