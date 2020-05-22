110 Steele St 308

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access

Incredibly Spacious Cherry Creek Two Bedroom - Property Id: 247031



Flavescent, the only two bedroom floor plan, 3rd / 4th / 5th units available for March. This community runs specials with weekly updates; Call 720-766-8711 for details.



REFINED & CULTURED COMMUNITY:

100% smoke free + LEED-GOLD Certified (Eco-Friendly). Amenities include:



Year-round swimming & Climate-controlled garage

Community lounge w/ chef's kitchen + outdoor grills

Health & wellness center, plus Pet spa

Bicycle parking w/ integrated cable locks

Velo RoomSM with professional bicycle, ski and snowboard maintenance equipment

Occupant-sensored lighting in all common areas

Concierge services + Electric vehicle charging stations

Comprehensive recycling program



APARTMENT INTERIORS: (*select units)

Whirlpool luxury appliance package: gas range

Quartz countertops + Custom tile flooring

High-efficiency lighting, Floor to ceiling windows*

Front loading Whirlpool washer & dryer

Private balconies available, keyless entry.

California closet design in master suites*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247031

Property Id 247031



(RLNE5650454)