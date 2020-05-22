110 Steele St 308

Amenities
Incredibly Spacious Cherry Creek Two Bedroom - Property Id: 247031
Flavescent, the only two bedroom floor plan, 3rd / 4th / 5th units available for March. This community runs specials with weekly updates; Call 720-766-8711 for details.
REFINED & CULTURED COMMUNITY:
100% smoke free + LEED-GOLD Certified (Eco-Friendly). Amenities include:
Year-round swimming & Climate-controlled garage
Community lounge w/ chef's kitchen + outdoor grills
Health & wellness center, plus Pet spa
Bicycle parking w/ integrated cable locks
Velo RoomSM with professional bicycle, ski and snowboard maintenance equipment
Occupant-sensored lighting in all common areas
Concierge services + Electric vehicle charging stations
Comprehensive recycling program
APARTMENT INTERIORS: (*select units)
Whirlpool luxury appliance package: gas range
Quartz countertops + Custom tile flooring
High-efficiency lighting, Floor to ceiling windows*
Front loading Whirlpool washer & dryer
Private balconies available, keyless entry.
California closet design in master suites*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247031
