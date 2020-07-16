Fully Renovated Mother In-law Style home with Walk Out basement + separate entrance. 2 washer + 2 dryer + 2 kitchen + 2 living room. 4 beds + 2 bath. New Air conditioning + new flooring + new paint + new cabinets+ new countertop... new bathroom and toilets Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300758 Property Id 300758
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5857044)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1085 N Irving st have any available units?
1085 N Irving st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 N Irving st have?
Some of 1085 N Irving st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 N Irving st currently offering any rent specials?
1085 N Irving st is not currently offering any rent specials.