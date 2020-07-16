1085 N Irving st

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Fully Renovated Mother In-Law. Washer+dryer+A/C - Property Id: 300758



Fully Renovated Mother In-law Style home with Walk Out basement + separate entrance.

2 washer + 2 dryer + 2 kitchen + 2 living room.

4 beds + 2 bath.

New Air conditioning + new flooring + new paint + new cabinets+ new countertop... new bathroom and toilets

No Dogs Allowed



