Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1085 N Irving st
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

1085 N Irving st

1085 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

1085 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated Mother In-Law. Washer+dryer+A/C - Property Id: 300758

Fully Renovated Mother In-law Style home with Walk Out basement + separate entrance.
2 washer + 2 dryer + 2 kitchen + 2 living room.
4 beds + 2 bath.
New Air conditioning + new flooring + new paint + new cabinets+ new countertop... new bathroom and toilets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300758
Property Id 300758

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5857044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 N Irving st have any available units?
1085 N Irving st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 N Irving st have?
Some of 1085 N Irving st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 N Irving st currently offering any rent specials?
1085 N Irving st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 N Irving st pet-friendly?
No, 1085 N Irving st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1085 N Irving st offer parking?
No, 1085 N Irving st does not offer parking.
Does 1085 N Irving st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1085 N Irving st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 N Irving st have a pool?
No, 1085 N Irving st does not have a pool.
Does 1085 N Irving st have accessible units?
No, 1085 N Irving st does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 N Irving st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 N Irving st has units with dishwashers.
