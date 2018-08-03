1080 South Eliot Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #877816.



Don't miss this great and beautifully 2 bed, 1 bath apartment! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. This apartment has brand new air conditioning, newer flooring, light fixtures, counters, and cabinets! Shared laundry room available. Parking for this unit is one reserved spot with additional street parking available.



Nearby are Huston Lake Park with Huston Lake, many shopping/dining options including Pho and Lollicup, Garfield Lake and Park, and Westwood Branch Library. Just 10 minutes to Sports Authority Field at Mile High and Downtown Aquarium. Less than 15 minutes to Belmar or the Denver Art Museum! Travel is easy with quick access to Mississippi Ave, Federal Blvd, Santa Fe, I-25, and bus and light rail stations.



Rent includes water, gas, and trash.



Small dogs or cats allowed with owner approval and deposit.



