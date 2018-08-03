All apartments in Denver
1080 South Eliot Street

1080 South Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

1080 South Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #877816.

Don't miss this great and beautifully 2 bed, 1 bath apartment! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. This apartment has brand new air conditioning, newer flooring, light fixtures, counters, and cabinets! Shared laundry room available. Parking for this unit is one reserved spot with additional street parking available.

Nearby are Huston Lake Park with Huston Lake, many shopping/dining options including Pho and Lollicup, Garfield Lake and Park, and Westwood Branch Library. Just 10 minutes to Sports Authority Field at Mile High and Downtown Aquarium. Less than 15 minutes to Belmar or the Denver Art Museum! Travel is easy with quick access to Mississippi Ave, Federal Blvd, Santa Fe, I-25, and bus and light rail stations.

Rent includes water, gas, and trash.

Small dogs or cats allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #877816.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 South Eliot Street have any available units?
1080 South Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 South Eliot Street have?
Some of 1080 South Eliot Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 South Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
1080 South Eliot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 South Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 South Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 1080 South Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 1080 South Eliot Street does offer parking.
Does 1080 South Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 South Eliot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 South Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 1080 South Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 1080 South Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 1080 South Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 South Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 South Eliot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
