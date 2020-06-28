All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 11 2019 at 10:47 PM

1080 East 13th Avenue

1080 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1080 East 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Upscale condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Secured building. 1 space in the garage. Elevator access. Condo is full of natural light. Open floor plan! Designer touches throughout! 3-way fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors. Large kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range. Breakfast bar plus dining room. Balcony!! Great Location - minutes to Cheesman Park, downtown, neighborhood restaurants and grocery! *No smokers. *Dogs may be accepted with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st dog and $300 for a 2nd dog. Dog(s) must be over 1 year in age, no aggressive breeds and per HOA combined weight must be less than 100 lbs. *If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 East 13th Avenue have any available units?
1080 East 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 East 13th Avenue have?
Some of 1080 East 13th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 East 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1080 East 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 East 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 East 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1080 East 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1080 East 13th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1080 East 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 East 13th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 East 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1080 East 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1080 East 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1080 East 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 East 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 East 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
