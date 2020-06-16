All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 10769 28th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
10769 28th Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

10769 28th Place

10769 East 28th Place · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10769 East 28th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2450 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Eastbridge Townhouse in Stapleton. 2 bedroom plus loft, with 2 bathrooms. Inviting and open floor plan with high end finishes and tastefully designed. Stainless steel appliances, double stack cabinets and tons of cabinet storage. Master bedroom with 5 piece master bathroom. Upstairs Loft could be used as 3rd bedroom, office/work space or a 2nd living area. 2nd floor laundry with washer & dryer included. Unfinished basement with ample storage space, 2 car attached garage and a fenced private patio area. Great community amenities with neighborhood pool, Town Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, and Stanley Marketplace. Easy access to University of Colorado Hospital, Children's Hospital and the VA Hospital.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10769-e-28th-pl-denver-co-80238-usa/0781c339-dd0f-4056-8e42-931ff12c9924

(RLNE5812920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10769 28th Place have any available units?
10769 28th Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10769 28th Place have?
Some of 10769 28th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10769 28th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10769 28th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10769 28th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10769 28th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10769 28th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10769 28th Place does offer parking.
Does 10769 28th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10769 28th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10769 28th Place have a pool?
Yes, 10769 28th Place has a pool.
Does 10769 28th Place have accessible units?
No, 10769 28th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10769 28th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10769 28th Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10769 28th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity