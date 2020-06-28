1060 N Washington St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom 1 bathroom

New appliances, gas stove

Garden level unit

Secured building

Washers/dryers onsite

Reserved parking space

Walking distance to entertainment!



Water, Gas, Sewer and Trash included with rent, Tenant pays electric bill. Pets negotiable.



$1,100 per month rent and $1,300 security deposit. Application approval is subject to background check as well as minimum credit score and income or financial resource requirements. $50 Application processing fee per resident applicant over 18 years old.



No smoking tobacco or marijuana within or on the premises and absolutely no marijuana growing on the property. Renters insurance required.



Renovations completed April 2019. Be the first one to live in this beautiful, like new condo!

Bath tub and tile surround has been newly refinished, looks brand new

Updated kitchen includes granite counter top, brand new stainless refrigerator with ice maker, and brand new range with additional grill top

Private! Only unit on garden level

Spacious living room with brand new Hunter Douglas ceiling Fan

Original Cherry doors, tons of character and charm

Secured building with intercoms in each unit

Washers/dryers onsite across the hall from your condo for convenience

Deeded parking space directly outside the condo



This condo includes a well equipped kitchen and a spacious living room.



The condo also features frosted windows for privacy, brand new ceiling fans, and a portable air conditioning and heating unit. The wrapped piping and textured brick wallpaper add to the original industrial charm. As the only unit on the garden level, you have lots of privacy plus a reserved parking space steps outside the door. Laundry room is across the hall where tenants leave personal soap, baskets and items because this small lovely, secured building has tenants that know and look out for each other.



An abundance of parks within walking distance where music, food and all types of festivals are held. Within walking distance you will find a variety of restaurants, pubs, and shops.