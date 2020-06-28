All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1060 N Washington St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 9:57 PM

1060 N Washington St

1060 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1060 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 bathroom
New appliances, gas stove
Garden level unit
Secured building
Washers/dryers onsite
Reserved parking space
Walking distance to entertainment!

Water, Gas, Sewer and Trash included with rent, Tenant pays electric bill. Pets negotiable.

$1,100 per month rent and $1,300 security deposit. Application approval is subject to background check as well as minimum credit score and income or financial resource requirements. $50 Application processing fee per resident applicant over 18 years old.

No smoking tobacco or marijuana within or on the premises and absolutely no marijuana growing on the property. Renters insurance required.

Renovations completed April 2019. Be the first one to live in this beautiful, like new condo!
Bath tub and tile surround has been newly refinished, looks brand new
Updated kitchen includes granite counter top, brand new stainless refrigerator with ice maker, and brand new range with additional grill top
Private! Only unit on garden level
Spacious living room with brand new Hunter Douglas ceiling Fan
Original Cherry doors, tons of character and charm
Secured building with intercoms in each unit
Washers/dryers onsite across the hall from your condo for convenience
Deeded parking space directly outside the condo

This condo includes a well equipped kitchen and a spacious living room.

The condo also features frosted windows for privacy, brand new ceiling fans, and a portable air conditioning and heating unit. The wrapped piping and textured brick wallpaper add to the original industrial charm. As the only unit on the garden level, you have lots of privacy plus a reserved parking space steps outside the door. Laundry room is across the hall where tenants leave personal soap, baskets and items because this small lovely, secured building has tenants that know and look out for each other.

An abundance of parks within walking distance where music, food and all types of festivals are held. Within walking distance you will find a variety of restaurants, pubs, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

