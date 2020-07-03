1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201

Amenities

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and completely renovated condo in Cordova will welcome you with 725 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include the bathroom was remodeled this year, new blinds, new lighting, beautiful wood floors, built-in murphy bed in living room, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy gorgeous mature trees right outside the windows! Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot.



Within walking distance are Cheesman Park and Botanic Gardens. Also nearby are Coors Field, Wash Park, all sorts of entertainment, many shopping/dining options, and all Downtown Denver has to offer!



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



