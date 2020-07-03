All apartments in Denver
1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201

1050 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1050 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and completely renovated condo in Cordova will welcome you with 725 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include the bathroom was remodeled this year, new blinds, new lighting, beautiful wood floors, built-in murphy bed in living room, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy gorgeous mature trees right outside the windows! Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot.

Within walking distance are Cheesman Park and Botanic Gardens. Also nearby are Coors Field, Wash Park, all sorts of entertainment, many shopping/dining options, and all Downtown Denver has to offer!

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 have any available units?
1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 have?
Some of 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 offers parking.
Does 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 have a pool?
No, 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 have accessible units?
No, 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 North Washington Street Unit: 201 does not have units with dishwashers.

