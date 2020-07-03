1045 Downing St Plan A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Renovated One Bedroom near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 161103



With cool old bungalows all around, you can feel the history at the RedPeak apartments on 1044 Downing Street. But theres much more than vintage architecture here. Walk to everything from Denver Botanic Gardens to Whole Foods and King Soopers to Voodoo Doughnuts and other iconic hangouts from your residential apartment. And when you come home, kick back in your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment with a new kitchen and bath, plus hard-to-find features like floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplaces, oversized balconies, and included parking. And the shared spaces at 1044 Downing Street are, no doubt, the most beautiful in any Denver-area community. If youre looking to live in a place thats got authentic urban character, you need to come visit us.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161103

Property Id 161103



(RLNE5384895)