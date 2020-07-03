All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1045 Downing St Plan A

1045 N Downing St · No Longer Available
Location

1045 N Downing St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Renovated One Bedroom near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 161103

With cool old bungalows all around, you can feel the history at the RedPeak apartments on 1044 Downing Street. But theres much more than vintage architecture here. Walk to everything from Denver Botanic Gardens to Whole Foods and King Soopers to Voodoo Doughnuts and other iconic hangouts from your residential apartment. And when you come home, kick back in your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment with a new kitchen and bath, plus hard-to-find features like floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplaces, oversized balconies, and included parking. And the shared spaces at 1044 Downing Street are, no doubt, the most beautiful in any Denver-area community. If youre looking to live in a place thats got authentic urban character, you need to come visit us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161103
Property Id 161103

(RLNE5384895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Downing St Plan A have any available units?
1045 Downing St Plan A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Downing St Plan A have?
Some of 1045 Downing St Plan A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Downing St Plan A currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Downing St Plan A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Downing St Plan A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Downing St Plan A is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Downing St Plan A offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Downing St Plan A offers parking.
Does 1045 Downing St Plan A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Downing St Plan A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Downing St Plan A have a pool?
No, 1045 Downing St Plan A does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Downing St Plan A have accessible units?
No, 1045 Downing St Plan A does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Downing St Plan A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Downing St Plan A has units with dishwashers.

