Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

1045 Downing St

1045 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/28/19 Renovated One Bedroom near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 161103

With cool old bungalows all around, you can feel the history at the RedPeak apartments on 1044 Downing Street. But theres much more than vintage architecture here. Walk to everything from Denver Botanic Gardens to Whole Foods and King Soopers to Voodoo Doughnuts and other iconic hangouts from your residential apartment. And when you come home, kick back in your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment with a new kitchen and bath, plus hard-to-find features like floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplaces, oversized balconies, and included parking. And the shared spaces at 1044 Downing Street are, no doubt, the most beautiful in any Denver-area community. If youre looking to live in a place thats got authentic urban character, you need to come visit us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161103p
Property Id 161103

(RLNE5176568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Downing St have any available units?
1045 Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Downing St have?
Some of 1045 Downing St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Downing St offers parking.
Does 1045 Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Downing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Downing St have a pool?
No, 1045 Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Downing St have accessible units?
No, 1045 Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Downing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Downing St has units with dishwashers.

