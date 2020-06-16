All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1044 Downing St B2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1044 Downing St B2
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1044 Downing St B2

1044 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1044 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Two Bedroom near Cheesman Park and Cap Hill - Property Id: 146107

With cool old bungalows all around, you can feel the history at the RedPeak apartments on 1044 Downing Street. But there's much more than vintage architecture here. Walk to everything from Denver Botanic Gardens to Whole Foods and King Soopers to Voodoo Doughnuts and other iconic hangouts from your residential apartment. And when you come home, kick back in your one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment with a new kitchen and bath, plus hard-to-find features like floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplaces, over-sized balconies, and included parking. And the shared spaces at 1044 Downing Street are, no doubt, the most beautiful in any Denver-area community. If you're looking to live in a place that's got authentic urban character, you need to come visit us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146107
Property Id 146107

(RLNE5704887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Downing St B2 have any available units?
1044 Downing St B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Downing St B2 have?
Some of 1044 Downing St B2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Downing St B2 currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Downing St B2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Downing St B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Downing St B2 is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Downing St B2 does offer parking.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Downing St B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 have a pool?
No, 1044 Downing St B2 does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 have accessible units?
No, 1044 Downing St B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Downing St B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Downing St B2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University