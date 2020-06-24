Amenities

1034 Milwaukee Street Available 04/01/20 Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath family home in Congress Park, Denver! Available 4/1. - Welcome to 1034 Milwaukee Street, your new home. This home was built in 1906 and features beautiful hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of natural light. Updated eat-in kitchen with separate dining area as well. Cozy living room with gas fireplace great for winter nights! Downstairs features a separate living space/media room that could be used as a guest bedroom or play room with updated bathroom. 3 bedrooms/1 bath upstairs. One-car detached garage with plenty of storage space and vaulted ceilings. Additional driveway parking as well. Adorable backyard with spacious deck. Well maintained landscaping with garden beds. Also available for rent at additional cost: external, on-site home office space with shelving, hardwood floors, and heat/air conditioning. Pets negotiable.



Located in a very desirable neighborhood with many shops and restaurants nearby, as well as proximity to cultural attractions.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a viewing today!



