Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1034 Milwaukee Street

1034 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
1034 Milwaukee Street Available 04/01/20 Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath family home in Congress Park, Denver! Available 4/1. - Welcome to 1034 Milwaukee Street, your new home. This home was built in 1906 and features beautiful hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of natural light. Updated eat-in kitchen with separate dining area as well. Cozy living room with gas fireplace great for winter nights! Downstairs features a separate living space/media room that could be used as a guest bedroom or play room with updated bathroom. 3 bedrooms/1 bath upstairs. One-car detached garage with plenty of storage space and vaulted ceilings. Additional driveway parking as well. Adorable backyard with spacious deck. Well maintained landscaping with garden beds. Also available for rent at additional cost: external, on-site home office space with shelving, hardwood floors, and heat/air conditioning. Pets negotiable.

Located in a very desirable neighborhood with many shops and restaurants nearby, as well as proximity to cultural attractions.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a viewing today!

(RLNE3708474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Milwaukee Street have any available units?
1034 Milwaukee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Milwaukee Street have?
Some of 1034 Milwaukee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Milwaukee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 Milwaukee Street is pet friendly.
Does 1034 Milwaukee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Milwaukee Street offers parking.
Does 1034 Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 Milwaukee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 1034 Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 1034 Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Milwaukee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

