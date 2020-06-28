Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d045ba033 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Hardwood Flooring -Lots of Natural Light -Easy Walk to Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and King Soopers -WIFI Included 1030 Washington Street: 12 month lease available $1100 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and Electric. $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage *