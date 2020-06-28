All apartments in Denver
1030 Washington
1030 Washington

1030 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1030 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d045ba033 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Hardwood Flooring -Lots of Natural Light -Easy Walk to Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and King Soopers -WIFI Included 1030 Washington Street: 12 month lease available $1100 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and Electric. $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governer's Park, Govnr's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Washington have any available units?
1030 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1030 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1030 Washington offer parking?
No, 1030 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Washington have a pool?
No, 1030 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Washington have accessible units?
No, 1030 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
